Blame game continues over hospital park and ride

Fixing Christchurch Hospital’s park and ride service has been laid squarely at the feet of the Canterbury District Health Board.

The Ministry of Health told The Star yesterday the CDHB is responsible for short-term parking.

It came after CDHB board member Andrew Dickerson pointed the finger at the ministry, saying since it took over responsibility for parking projects in 2015, nothing had been done.

The CDHB set up park and ride “in desperation”, Mr Dickerson said.

“We did it because of continued delays in work commencing on the car parking projects.

“Given problems we’re now facing are the result of inaction by the Ministry of Health, I would like to see them being more forthcoming with funding, but I also want to see permanent solutions too.”

But ministry critical projects director Michael Hundleby said it was not the ministry’s problem.

“While Canterbury is undergoing a major billion dollar hospital rebuild which will include a permanent multi-storey car park planned to be completed in 2020, Canterbury DHB continues to be responsible for its short term parking.”

CDHB support services manager Rachel Cadle said yesterday it was investigating the possibility of providing extra shelter.

The Star has been campaigning since last year to solve the appalling conditions at the Deans Ave site.

Last week, the newspaper called on Christchurch Government MPs Megan Woods, Poto Williams, Duncan Webb, Ruth Dyson and Eugenie Sage to do something.

Hours after the newspaper hit the streets, potholes and dangerous, uneven surfaces were filled in. More improvements around lighting and pathways is yet to be done.

The car park is operated by Global Edge Properties Ltd. The company’s director Alan Edge did not return calls this week.

A spokesman for Dr Woods said yesterday an announcement would be made at the end of the month on whether the metro sports facility site could be used for parking until a permanent building is finished.