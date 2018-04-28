Bike helmet saved my life

Brent Cain can’t remember anything.

Nothing of the car that allegedly went through a red light and broadsided him at the intersection of Wairakei and Normans Rds on his way to work last Wednesday.

Nothing of hitting the ground and smashing his helmet.

Nothing until waking up in the back of an ambulance with a police officer assuring him he would be okay.

Mr Cain, 59, said he is one of the lucky ones, coming off with a concussion, grazes but alive.

“In spite of my various injuries I have been very lucky. I will have more time to spend with my family and friends, hug my grandchildren and follow my dreams. Others have not been so fortunate,” he said.

He credits his helmet for saving his life.

“I would have a significant head injury if I hadn’t been wearing the helmet. It’s unbelievable . . . I can wave my helmet at the grandkids and say this is why you wear these things . . . grandad might not be here now if he wasn’t wearing this helmet.”

Over the past five years there have been 612 injury crashes involving cyclists on Christchurch roads. Ten have been fatal

About 16 per cent of overall injury crashes in the city in five years involve cyclists – which is double the national average of eight per cent.

A road safety report by Abley Transportation Consultants said the city’s “significantly over-represented” number of crashes involving cyclists “may be in part due to higher levels of cycling activity.”

Spokes Canterbury chairman Don Babe said that was “absolutely” the case.

“With the increased number of cycles on the road, there are naturally going to be more crashes.”

Mr Babe said cyclists should always assume a driver hasn’t seen them until they’ve made eye contact. But doesn’t believe there is a tension between cyclists and drivers.

“I have cycled 40km a day and over the last three or four years and had only half a dozen incidents. With more people cycling, drivers seem more aware and are looking out.”

Spokes Canterbury has submitted on the city council’s draft Long Term Plan, pleading for the cycleway project to be accelerated.

Mr Babe said the benefits of cycleways, including safety and the potential to save lives, outweigh the cost.

Mr Cain said there should be more between cars and bikes to improve safety.

“I’ve always believed that cycles and vehicles should be separated by a barrier, not by just a line painted on the road.”

Mr Cain has been cycling for more than 40 years. He said there are now more vehicles than ever on the roads.

“I suppose that means its more dangerous. More vehicles, means more care,” he said.

He said he has spoken to the driver of the car, who was shaken and upset. Mr Cain doesn’t blame him for the crash.

Nor will it deter him from buying a new helmet and getting back onto his bike.

“I do it for the health benefits. Both physical and mental, as well as saving an extraordinary amount on petrol.”