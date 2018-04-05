Bid to tidy ‘disgraceful’ Christ Church Cathedral site

Overgrown weeds and vegetation on the Christ Church Cathedral site have been labelled a “civic disgrace” and an “embarrassment” to the city.

Central Ward city councillor Deon Swiggs has launched a tirade about the state of the site, which has weeds, gorse, and overgrown vegetation engulfing it.

“The heart of our city is being left to rot like this, and it is not good enough,” he said yesterday.

“The grounds of the Cathedral are a civic disgrace, an embarrassment to our city and disrespectful to all who are putting effort to develop around the area.”

He asked city council chief executive Karleen Edwards on Tuesday to look into what was happening with the site, and if the city council could help.

Cr Swiggs said the earthquake-damaged

Cathedral’s restoration would take years, but in the mean time the site could be kept in a tidy state.

He said in November, Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust chairman Peter Guthrey said he wanted the site cleared by early in the new year.

“It’s now April and I’m calling time on it,” he said.

Mr Guthrey said yesterday he understood the public’s wish to see the site tidied, but it was “dangerous” and the first priority was health and safety.

“The potential of carrying out some work to tidy areas of the Cathedral site, is actively being discussed between the Church Property Trustees, Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Trust and the Crown.”

He said they were looking at “appropriate solutions.”

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods said discussions were under way between the trust and the Church Property Trustees on finalising a joint venture agreement to establish a joint project delivery entity for the restoration.

That would happen in the next few weeks, she said.

“One of the key aspects of this negotiation will be the timing and sequencing of the clean-up and restoration of the Cathedral site, including health and safety considerations,” Dr Woods said.

“The trust is working with Regenerate Christchurch, and the Christchurch City Council around the tidy-up of the Square. I am hopeful of seeing more progress in the near future.”

Central City Business Association manager Paul Lonsdale told Star.kiwi the Cathedral had been sitting there for seven years and the weeds on the site had got “out of control.”

“It’s one of the things that the tourists comment about the most.”

He said Mr Guthrey was working hard to have the site cleared.

The issue comes as Regenerate Christchurch comes under fire for the lack of progress on plans for Cathedral Square, and the cost so far.

A strategy, with recommendations, time frames and costs for the Square was meant to be done by October – but that had still not been finished.

It had spent more than $850,000 on the Square so far on technical reports, design development, delivery costings and engagement.

Sydney couple Duncan Brown and Emily Pisano visited the Christ Church Cathedral for the first time yesterday as part of their New Zealand trip.

Mr Brown said it would be a shame to let the site become completely overgrown, as it would be difficult to get back to an appropriate standard.

But he said logistically it could be difficult to deal with the vegetation while the site was cordoned off.

“It’s probably a bit dangerous to get into some of it and take it out.”

Ms Pisano said the weeds and vegetation showed how time had passed since the earthquakes.

Frank and Margaret Lewins, of the Sunshine Coast, stopped in Christchurch during their rail tour of the country.

Mr Lewins said the Cathedral and the surrounding vegetation was the consequence of a major natural disaster.

“The weeds and things give a sense of the loss and how long it’s been like that,” Mrs Lewins said.

“I didn’t notice the weeds as much because you’re looking up at the dramatic destruction.”

