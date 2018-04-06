Bays bounce back to win Hurley Shield

Ferrymead Bays bounced back from a defeat to rivals Cashmere Technical to win the Hurley Shield from Coastal Spirit on Monday.

They last won the shield in April 2017 by defeating Cashmere. However, they will hope to hold it longer than they did on the previous occasion, which saw them defeated by FC Twenty in their first defence just five days later.

The shield is contested in a Ranfurly Shield-type format at home matches by Christchurch clubs.

Chris Anderson was the man of the moment for Bays in their 1-0 shield victory.

The forward came on as a late substitute and scored from six yards out with 10min remaining after latching onto a loose ball following an uncleared corner kick.

On Good Friday, Bays suffered their first loss of the season to Cashmere 0-2. After four rounds, Bays have two wins, a loss and a draw to their name.

“We didn’t perform up our expectations on Friday and we knew going into the game against Coastal that we needed a win to stay with the title contenders,” said Bays coach Danny Halligan.

Bays’ first defence of the shield is on Saturday when they host the winless Universities AFC.