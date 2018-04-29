Banks Peninsula to become New Zealand’s first Geopark?

Banks Peninsula could become New Zealand’s first ‘geopark’, alongside world-renowned sites like Ireland’s cliffs of Moher.

The area’s unusual geology makes it worthy of joining an international network of similarly significant landscapes, a Canterbury University scientist said on Monday.

Sam Hampton was outlining the Paihere Geopark Project to members of the Banks Peninsula Community Board.

The geological sciences lecturer said gaining United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation-accredited geopark status had the potential to stimulate tourism and bring branding benefits to Canterbury.

Geoparks have UNESCO badges which give them the same status as world heritage sites like the United States’ Grand Canyon.

UNESCO started developing the idea of geoparks in 2001, with the aim of showcasing landscapes with outstanding geological significance.

There are 127 geoparks in 35 countries worldwide, but none as yet in New Zealand.

Banks Peninsula had some unique geologic properties which made it suitable for a geopark, Dr Hampton said.

“From a satellite view, you can see that the landscapes of the volcano’s are very distinct with the bays and harbours. We’ve got a relatively recent geologic connection to the mainland, ecologically it’s been an island, so there’s distinct flora and fauna that only reside on Banks Peninsula.”

The Paihere Geopark Project made a submission to UNESCO this month, asking that the area be considered for recognition.

It follows a recent move from the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO to establish a Global Geoparks programme here.

Expressions of interest close at the end of April, with shortlisted applicants then invited to develop a full dossier.