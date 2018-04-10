Autistic woman returns home after fleeing to India

A 24-year-old autistic woman who changed her name and flew to India to be with her boyfriend has reportedly returned home.

The family of Jessica Doody, who has the mental age of a 14-year-old, tracked her to Punjab city of Patiala.

A Facebook post by family member Sarah Doody says Jessica has returned home.

The post says Jessica is ‘a bit upset’ but that she will have ‘heaps of support over the next few weeks/months’.

Sarah’s father, Craig Doody told the NZ Herald last week he feared she had been ‘brainwashed’ by her boyfriend.

He said Jessica fell $50,000 into debt when she was with her boyfriend in New Zealand and would be easily manipulated in India.

Jessica flew to northern India via Guangzhou on March 16, travelling as Kathleen Gray-Anttal, to be reunited with her boyfriend, Gurdeep Singh, aka Garry Anttal.

After New Zealand police told the family that she was in India, her father travelled to New Delhi to start searching for her.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald