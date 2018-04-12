Labour: Not good enough, act now on hospital parking ‘disgrace’

Labour took the reins of Government on the back of big support from Christchurch.

Now it’s time for Christchurch Labour MPs – Megan Woods, Poto Williams, Ruth Dyson, newbie Duncan Webb, and their Green coalition mate Eugenie Sage – to step up and repay the voters back.

How? By moving swifty to solve the disgraceful hospital park and ride situation.

Woods, Dyson, Williams, Webb and Sage have been in power for six months now.

But in spite of pre-election drum-beating nothing has yet been done about the situation at park and ride.

Woods, Webb, Dyson and Williams have told The Star things are happening in the background – but they aren’t happening fast enough.

They need a serve to get the ball rolling quicker.

Sage hasn’t even had the courtesy to respond to The Star inquiries about park and ride – an issue the newspaper has highlighted since last winter.

When our reporter and photographer went to the Deans Ave site on Tuesday, a pregnant woman, and an eldely chap with cancer, were among those having to brave the rain and pot holes.

Woods rightly says the previous Government dropped the ball on the issue.

But as Minister of Greater Christchurch Regeneration, she should and needs to be able to kick some backside and sort the problem out.

The buck has been passed between the Canterbury District Health Board – which says it has no money to improve park and ride – and politicians for far too long.

The Star highlighted last winter the appalling conditions hospital patients and visitors have to endure at the Deans Ave site.

Nothing has changed as we head into another winter. The terrible weather of the past few days only steels our resolve to challenge the new Government into doing something National – and the CDHB – have failed to do.

Woods told The Star on Wednesday: “We’ve got to leave no stone unturned. Winter’s coming.”

Make it quick Megan.

– Barry Clarke, Editor in Chief, The Star