$60k for council senior staff training

Mayor Lianne Dalziel, city councillors and the organisation’s executive leadership team have had more than $60,000 of training courses over the last two years.

Figures released to The Star under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act show city councillors had been on 11 courses since 2016.

They cost $6677.44.

They included mentoring, standing orders, finance and governance essentials, Resource Management Act, professional supervision, and panel re-certification courses.

City councillor Tim Scandrett went on three, while councillors David East, Glenn Livingstone, Phil Clearwater and Sara Templeton went on two courses each.

Each city councillor is allocated $4000 each year for conferences and training courses.

Ms Dalziel went on a Local Government New Zealand mayors induction course in Wellington which cost $875.

The city council’s executive leadership team attended 10 courses totalling $53,465.55.

Chief executive Karleen Edwards’ courses cost $18,263.81. They included two 12-month memberships to a learning set programme with Hardygroup International PTY.

Another was a New Zealand Society of Local Government Managers course Masterclass: 21st Century Public Leadership.

The city council’s strategy and transformation and corporate services general managers both got 12-month memberships to Australia’s Jeff Whalan Learning Group for its executive learning set programme, each costing $13,500.

Meanwhile, the citizens and community and corporate services general managers went on Civil Defence courses in Wellington, costing $3690 each.

Others attended included a governance essentials course and an Association of Local Government Information Management Public Records Act e-learning course.

The figures come after The Star revealed in January Environment Canterbury spent $23,210 on 38 training courses for its chief executive Bill Bayfield, councillors and leadership team.

That included a $1555 driving course for Mr Bayfield after he had a minor crash.

A city council spokesman said it was committed to investing in the development of its senior executives to develop their knowledge, skills and capabilities.

He said the type of training attended included developing specific knowledge and skills relevant to working in local government.

Other training attended supported the leadership development of senior staff, the spokesman said.