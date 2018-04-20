$20 million sporting facility for Christ’s College

The central city will get a new $20 million sporting facility.

But not from the Government.

Christ’s College will build a sporting excellence, health and well-being centre on school land in Cranmer Square.

Architectus, which designed the city’s bus interchange, has developed a concept design and business case for the new complex at the old Christchurch Girls’ High School site on the corner of Montreal and Armagh Sts.

College director of finance and operations Steve Kelsen said the building was part of the school’s master plan, which is about “getting out of the gates” and into the community.

The facility will include a multipurpose sports hall, indoor rowing tank, several classrooms, strength and conditioning facilities, as well as sport science and health professional suites.

“For us, it’s a demonstration to our commitment to students’ well-being as much as sporting excellence. There will be physios, nutritionists and counsellors there as well,” he said.

The sports centre site is currently being used as a car park, but Mr Kelsen said the college has set a goal of construction beginning sometime next year, with the facility completed by 2020.

“But that’s a conditional goal

. . . the facility starting construction is dependant on fundraising,” he said.

The board of governors has set a fundraising target of $7.5 million, half of the proposed construction cost. Another $5 million will be spent on the fit out.

More than $2 million has been raised so far, he said.

Mr Kelsen said the facility will be open to community groups for use, as well as by the college.

“We’re not quite sure at what capacity it will be open to the public, but we’ve been talking with some sports organisations and clubs to see whether they might become tenants,” he said.

The college’s master plan also includes a new science building and a music and performance centre.

The new science centre will be built within the current college’s Rolleston Ave grounds on the site of the existing gym and science block, which will be demolished.

The arts centre will be built next to the new sport facility on Armagh St.