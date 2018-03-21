Youths vandalise homes, businesses and former school

A group of about 10-12 youths have vandalised a part of Aranui, causing damage to businesses and homes and driving up insurance costs.

More than 50 broken windows at the old Aranui Primary School, tagging and drug-dealing are some of the “significant challenges” in the area which have led community group, Families for Life Trust, to take on its own safety and security measures.

The trust has approached the city council about acquiring a site it owns on Breezes Rd, with the intention of developing it to minimise the anti-social behaviour it attracts, said trustee Kerry Rutherford.

Sergeant Jim Currie of New Brighton police said “quite a few files” had come through about incidents in the Breezes and Pages Rds corner area.

“There’s has been a group of youths going around throwing stones and smashing windows,” he said.

The trust, along with PTL Property Trust, want to seal the site next to St Ambrose Anglican Church to create a car park, install lighting and ensure it can be locked at night.

“It’s a hang-out site, we would like to have it secured and sealed and used as a public car park,” said PTL Property Trust commercial property manager Corey Watkinson.

He said there is a group of offenders some as young as eight-years-old.

“More than 50 windows have been smashed at Aranui Primary School, vandalism to the Mobil petrol station, broken windows and vandalism to the supermarket and retail food shops, kids climbing on roofs and throwing stones are some of the problems.”

“It’s the same group over and over again, but most of the guys are too young to prosecute and that’s part of the challenge,” he said. One food vendor nearby is struggling to get insurance for broken windows, with an excess close to $3000 as a result of previous damage, Mr Watkinson said.

Sergeant Currie said some offenders who caused damage to a residential property on Breezes Rd have now been trespassed. But he said there was not a lot police could do for offenders under the age of 13.

“We refer them through to Youth Aid who will do follow-up with the parents . . . there’s nothing we can take them through the courts for at that age.”