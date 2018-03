Six youths have been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in the Bishopdale Village Mall by spray-painting her in the face.

Police were called to the incident at 3pm on March 18.

The youths are all under the age of 13, police said.

The alleged offenders, some of whom were riding BMX bikes, have all been referred to Youth Aid. A St John spokesman said an ambulance was sent and paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

Police said the matter is still under investigation.