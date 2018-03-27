Youth issues at bus lounge decreased, report recommends cameras

Recommendations in a new report on anti-social behaviour at the Riccarton bus lounge may have come too late.

That’s because bad behaviour in and around the lounge has decreased.

The city council’s crime prevention through environmental design report, commissioned in September last year, will be discussed today by the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board.

It makes 11 recommendations to improve the safety of people using the lounge and surrounding area.

Community board deputy chairwoman Helen Broughton is aware youth issues have decreased but says it’s about making the area safer “regardless.”

The lounge, on the corner of Riccarton Rd and Division St, has been plagued by youth issues since it opened in December 2015.

Riccarton Community Constable Aaron Thorn told Western News on Friday the only issue at the bus lounge had been beggars harassing pedestrians.

Mrs Broughton hopes the board can implement some of the recommendations but says funding could be an issue. She said the decrease in anti-social behaviour could make it less of a funding priority.

The report also shows a decrease in victimisations in the aera over the past two years. In 2015 there were 356 incidents of victimisation around Westfield Riccarton, the bus lounge and Division St.

This decreased last year to 345. The reports says “trends indicate higher reported incidents over the mid to late afternoons of weekdays and Saturdays.”

The report found continued engagement between police, security staff, beggars and bus lounge users has proved successful in reducing the number and severity of incidents.

The community board will now decide what its next steps will be.

Report recommendations: