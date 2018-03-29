Workshop part of plan to restore locomotives

Historic trains could once again run from Springfield to Arthur’s Pass.

The Midland Railway Heritage Trust is in the process of opening a workshop in Springfield for restoring trains.

The workshop, opposite the railway station, will promote railway heritage in the township.

The trust’s chairman Alan Roberts said it is possible when the trains are restored they will

run on the Midland

Line.

He said it is important railway heritage is celebrated and it is a top priority to conserve the area and station.

It comes as The Friends of Springfield Station plans to beautify the railway station to transform it into a community hub.

Already, the trust has three trains to restore – including two UCsteam locomotives and a 1890 LA train recovered from the Grey River on the West Coast.

They also have two 1950 diesel shunters to restore.

Mr Roberts said the UCsteam locomotives were used on the Midland Line from the early 1900s until about 1950.

The LA train was used for shunting wagons in

the Greymouth railway yard and the diesel shunters were yard shunters from the Islington Freezing Works in Christchurch.

Mr Roberts said work on the main workshop, located off Pocock Rd, is progressing with 70 per cent of rail laid for rolling stock onto the workshop’s site.

“We have got some of the foundations down, we have got the resource consent and obviously the building consent . . . it is a time and money thing,” he said.

He said the trust has redirected its priority to getting a small kitset shed set up for storage.

The shed will be located further along from the main work shed at the old workshop pit site – and will have two sets of railway lines.

The Midland Line opened up to the West Coast when the Otira Tunnel opened in 1923 and has been used for the considerable export of coal, timber, farm products and a source of travel.

The workshop will also be used to build a steam engine which is aimed at getting steam locomotives to run on wood rather than coal.

The invention is by Mackwell Locomotive Company director Sam Mackwell – who has spent more than three years developing a sustainable steam-powered boiler.

The trust was formed in 2004 by “a group of keen rail enthusiasts” aiming to preserve one of New Zealand’s “great natural and man-made assets.”

