Work to start again on Riccarton Rd

Road works on Riccarton Rd are set to start again. Resurfacing work between Harakeke St and Deans Ave is expected to begin in this month, with a completion date of April or May, city councillor Vicki Buck said. Cr Buck said “ground investigations, minor kerb work and the remaining underground pipe work is proposed to begin in mid-March with two weeks of night works.”

Road works have been under way on Riccarton Rd since September 2016 to replace earthquake-damaged water pipes and implement a bus priority scheme.

It has caused problems with businesses in the area who say that the roadworks have hampered their turnover.

The work was put on hold during the Christmas period to give businesses some respite.