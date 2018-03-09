Woods: Push to resolve EQC claims

Since becoming minister late last year, a major personal priority for me has been speeding up resolution of the 2600 or so outstanding EQC claims of people still languishing seven years on after the earthquake.

As a local MP, I get letters almost every day from people still battling with EQC and most of these are from people who have what’s called remedial repairs – situations where EQC admits the initial repair on someone’s home has been botched and needs to be redone.

That’s why last week I appointed Dame Annette King as the interim chair of EQC, and appointed Christine Stevenson as an independent minister adviser.

Christine will be tasked with working with the board and management to provide advice to me to enable EQC to close out these claims as quickly and as fairly as possible.

Christine is a hugely respected operational leader in the public service – she’s worked for some of our biggest departments and has been serving as the head of Customs.

Likewise, Dame Annette is someone respected on both sides of the political aisle as someone who gets things done. She’s spent her whole life battling for ordinary people and I couldn’t think of anyone more suited to the job of making sure people are able to get their lives back on track seven years after the earthquakes.

I expect Christine to report back to me within four to six weeks.

I’ve also announced I’ll be making future appointments to the EQC board to broaden out the skill set. I’ve also tasked Christine with pulling together existing work to help move things along. In November last year I asked MBIE to work with EQC, Southern Response and the private insurers to come up with proposals for speed up the fair resolution of claims. I have asked Christine to link the changes at EQC up with this work so it all happens in a joined up way.

This work will hopefully mean that we can at speed things up for people who have been in limbo for far too long.

•Megan Woods is the Minister of Greater Christchurch Regeneration