Woman with multiple sclerosis seeks treatment in Russia

Upper Riccarton’s Keryn Ashworth needs $100,000 for a treatment which will enable her to “do the simple things” in life.

The owner of Sharna’s Doggy Day Care and Dog Grooming in Hornby has suffered from multiple sclerosis for more than 10 years.

The disease, which damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causes symptoms such as numbness, impairment of speech and muscular co-ordination, blurred vision and severe fatigue.

Ms Ashworth says a treatment available in Russia called hematopoietic stem cell transplantation could change her life.

“The drugs I’m on at the moment cost the Government $50,000 a year. It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous, and they’re not working,” she said.

Ms Ashworth said, in the last five years and especially last year, her health has deteriorated.

“There is just no drug and New Zealand doesn’t do HSCT. They’re not so much against it, they just want more proof of long-term results,” she said.

She is planning to go to Russia later in the year for treatment. Natasha Musson and Lisa Fisher, of Burwood, as well as Northwood’s Lauren Smith are also planning to travel to Russia for the treatment.

The $100,000 will cover return airfares for herself and her son Scott, medical costs, accommodation, and food expenses for five to seven weeks.

The 62-year-old first learned about the treatment from a television programme.

“There’s just no help here [in New Zealand] basically. I think it’s the drug companies that dictate,” Ms Ashworth said.

She said Russia has been preforming the treatment for 18 years and has had “phenomenal results.”

But it isn’t a magic cure. Ms Ashworth says it “halts” the disease and, in some cases, it can improve a person’s condition.

And the process isn’t easy either – when she returns Ms Ashworth will spend 100 days in isolation.

She’s both “excited” and “nervous” about the treatment, but is remaining realistic and “doesn’t expect to be able to run a marathon” afterwards.

Ms Ashworth’s driving force “is her two gorgeous granddaughters who are a huge part of her life.”

“Just recently even to take them on a normal every day outing is becoming a near impossibility,” she said.

Ms Ashworth is getting creative in her fundraising efforts. She had a photographer take pictures of some of the dogs in her care and is now selling them for $40 each. More than $4000 has been donated to her cause through a Givealitte page.

•To help Ms Ashworth get to Russia for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/keryns-multiple-sclerosis-journey-to-russia