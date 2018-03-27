Woman assaulted on way to work

A woman is shaken after being assaulted on her way to work.

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old woman was assaulted as she was heading to work on Restell St, Papanui on Tuesday morning.

A man approached the woman on the footpath at 6.19am and attempted to restrain her.

She received a minor injury to her hand and sought help from a nearby business.

The woman was wearing an orange fluorescent jacket.

The man is in his late 20s or early 30s of solid build, with dark hair and stubble.

He is about 5 foot 8 inches tall and was wearing a light coloured zip up hooded sweatshirt.

The woman is being supported by police.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information can phone the police on 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.