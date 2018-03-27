Wigram mother helping connect community to new school

A Wigram mother of three is doing her bit to connect the community with its newest school.

Helena Dinnissen has started volunteering about 10 hours a week to Wigram Primary School as its innovation consultant.

The school, previously Sockburn School, started this year and will be moving to its new site in The Runway, Wigram Skies, early next year.

Mrs Dinnissen said when she joined the school’s Parent Teacher Association, she became aware there was a shortfall in the budget for playground equipment and landscaping.

“The reality of it is, is that you have to prioritise insulation and high quality carpets.”

“I put my hand up and said can I help? What can I do?”

Now in her new role, she’s looking for local businesses and community organisations to sponsor equipment for the new school.

She said the school, which will be built in two stages, will have the buildings on one end of the site and fields with a scooter track around the outside on the other.

“We are starting with fundraising around $100,000 for the community use scooter track, as one of our stage one projects, alongside grant funding for forts and other fixed play equipment,” Mrs Dinnissen said.

The 33-year-old has also recently renewed her passion for athletics.

Mrs Dinnissen hasn’t competed since her teenage years but decided in August it was something she wanted to take up again.

“For me, starting to run again was kind of like finding a little bit of myself that I had lost over the years,” she said.

And her hard work has paid off, Mrs Dinnissen now holds national and regional records for hurdles, sprints and triple jump.

•To inquire about sponsorship for Wigram Primary School please email office@wigramprimary.school.nz