Well heads problem worse than first thought

Ratepayers face a huge jump in the cost to repair the city’s damaged water supply well heads.

The city council revealed yesterday that 103 below ground well heads would require work. In January, council staff thought only 28 had to be fixed.

City council head of three waters and waste John Mackie said it was initially estimated at $840,000 to fix the 28. But a new cost was yet to be determined.

“It will depend on the result of a competitive tender,” he said.

It comes as the city’s drinking water will be temporarily chlorinated at the end of March to stop potential contamination.

Engineers discovered a majority of the city’s pumps were badly damaged and city councillors voted to chlorinate water for the next year as repairs and upgrades on the well heads are completed.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said getting the city’s water back to a secure status will be a “lot more rigorous and expensive” than initially estimated.

“We have had one of those ‘but wait, there’s more’ moments,” she said in her column in this week’s The Star.

“We will be bringing more contractors in so we can get the work done as quickly as possible.