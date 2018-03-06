Watch: Mental As Anything ‘live it up’ at Selwyn Sounds Forty years of recording and touring and the show goes on. The band’s sharp live show is in high demand and the new music keeps coming along with the old including 'If you leave me, can I come too?' By Geoff Sloan - March 6, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet VIDEO: Geoff Sloan Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)