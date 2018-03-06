Watch: Mental As Anything ‘live it up’ at Selwyn Sounds

Forty years of recording and touring and the show goes on. The band’s sharp live show is in high demand and the new music keeps coming along with the old including 'If you leave me, can I come too?'

By
Geoff Sloan
-

 

VIDEO: Geoff Sloan 

