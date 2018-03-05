Watch: Families return to Lake Lyndon for Children’s Day

Hundreds of children marked Children’s Day at Lake Lyndon in the first family fishing event there in more than three years.

The lake normally hosts an annual family fishing day in December, but drought meant it has not been held since 2014.

Following a wet winter and spring, things were looking good for a December 2017 event but the recent trout rash biosecurity scare prompted a lockdown of the lake by Fish & Game.

As it was off limits for a large part of this summer, a lot of families missed the opportunity to visit it over the holiday season.

Now the Waimakariri lakes have the all clear and the high water temperatures that were believed to have caused the rashes have cooled, around 500 rainbow trout were released into the lake in the early hours of Sunday by Fish & Game staff.

“Angling is one of those great family activities where all ages can take part; the fish have no respect for age or ability,” said North Canterbury Fish & Game general manager Rod Cullinane.