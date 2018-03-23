Watch: 18 months of roadworks on Riccarton Rd One of the city's busiest thoroughfares is about to have 18 months worth of roadworks - but it is work that cannot be put off. By Geoff Sloan - March 23, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet VIDEO: Geoff Sloan Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)