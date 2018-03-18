Volunteers not used for library due to expected union response

Weekend opening hours won’t be extended at Sumner Library.

Presently, it is only open from 10am-1pm on Saturdays, prompting complaints from library users.

After being told the city council had no money to fund extra hours, Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board asked city council staff to investigate whether volunteers could be used to staff the library on weekends.

But a report released on Monday said any move to replace paid staff with volunteers would be strongly opposed by the Public Service Association “when the work could be provided by paid staff.”

The report said volunteers in other libraries were supervised by qualified library staff.

“Consistency of staffing across all the hours that the libraries are open, provided by trained and experienced staff is an important principle and practice that enables quality service provision,” the report said.

Also rejected was the option of reducing opening hours during the week – currently 10am-6pm – to accommodate a longer Saturday opening.

“Staff have received mixed community preferences regarding the library opening hours. Some requests have been for extending the Saturday library hours and/or opening on a Sunday, while other community members are content with the current library hours of operation.”

The report recommends the status quo remains in place for 2018/19.

Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton said the library served a much wider community than the suburb itself.

“I would have thought that it would be more in line with Aranui and Parklands, who are open until 4pm on Saturday.”

She said if the community wanted more funding allocated to allow the hours to be extended, people should give feedback as part of the Long Term Plan process.

The Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board will discuss the report at their meeting tomorrow.