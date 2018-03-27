Vandals cause $100k of damage to Victoria Square

Vandals have done more than $100,000 of damage to the recently restored Victoria Square.

Significant damage was done overnight on Monday to the block walls in the square with vandals forcibly removing around 46 brass skate fins, designed to deter skateboarding.

It is not yet known how long it will take or exactly how much it will cost to repair the damage, Ōtākaro development general manager John O’Hagan said.

“We expect the repair work will take several weeks and cost well over one hundred thousand dollars. Replacement stone will need to be cut and in some cases etched to repair the damage to the new Parerau artwork behind the Queen Victoria statue,” he said.

Victoria Square was re-opened on March 9 after 13 months and $7.6 million in upgrades and repairs. It took about 600 people more than 58,000 hours in labour to complete the work.

Mr O’Hagan said high-quality materials were used in the square as Ōtākaro understands the importance of the square to the community.

“This sort of selfish act only spoils the experience for those wanting to visit this restored space,” he said.

A security guard will be in place on Tuesday night while a permanent solution is considered.

But he said the damage does not pose a safety risk.

“These skate fins are easily identifiable and anyone who sees one or knows anything about this senseless act should report it to police.”

Victoria Square is not covered by security cameras.