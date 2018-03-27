‘Unusable skatepark’ target of residents’ association

An “unusable” skatepark and flooding problems.

These are just two issues which are leading to the formation of a residents’ association in Hornby.

A key person behind the new group is Save Denton Park group treasurer Ross Houliston, who said some members of that group felt the need for an association following “the fun and games” with the park.

“We thought: ‘Hey there’s a need for us to have this, no-one’s learning anything until its too late’,” he said.

In spite of concerns from local sports clubs, Denton Park was chosen as the location for the $35.7 million Hornby Library, Customer Services and Leisure Centre.

Mr Houliston said about 60 people attended a recent meeting about forming a residents association.

He said the group is still being established and does not have a chairperson yet.

Mr Houliston said the group will look at issues such as the reclassification of Denton Park, roading and traffic problems, flooding at the corner of Amyes and Shands Rds, the state of the skatepark at Wycola Park and the condition of the Hornby Library grounds.

“There are just issues around the area which need addressing pretty urgently,” Mr Houliston said.

He hopes the association can liaise with the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board to resolve these and other issues.

But ultimately Mr Houliston wants to have better communication with the city council.

“At the moment there’s just no real consultation, at all,” he said.

The association will be unique – Mr Houliston said although there have been smaller groups which represent certain areas in Hornby, there isn’t one which covers the whole suburb and neighbouring ones.

“We’re going to call it the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association probably, to include Hornby, Hei Hei, Islington, Sockburn and Wigram,” he said.

A group will meet next month to continue forming the association.

•To express your interest in joining the association or to find out more email Ross on houlistonross@gmail.com.