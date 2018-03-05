Twin brothers go tit-for-tat in epic school battle

They may not be identical but twins Nant and Nont Prachuabmoh’s record-breaking triple jump distance was.

The year 10 students wrote themselves into the Christ’s College record books during the school’s athletics day – in the most uncanny way.

At the end of a titanic battle, the twins shared the contest when they jumped exactly the same distance on their third and final jump,

They broke the existing under-14 record by 42cm with their 10.84m. It was a tit-for-tat battle to the final jump.

Nant’s first jump broke the school record of 10.42m set in 2004. Then Nont approached the pit, and hopped, stepped and jumped his way to break the record his brother just set.

Nant then stepped up again. He took first place back with another record-breaking leap, but that was only for a few moments. Not to be outdone, Nont out did his brother on his second attempt and it was all on for the third and final attempts.

The boys stepped up for the final jump each. A jump that would see one of them labelled school champion.

Teacher Matt Thatcher was measuring the jumps. He said he began to laugh when he saw the numbers for the third jump. They were identical – 10.84m.

“Everyone clicked and was blown away. Some couldn’t believe it,” he said.

But Mr Thatcher said the two boys were not pleased with the outcome. “Nant and Nont

did not seem too happy to be tied.”

Nont said he and his brother are particularly competitive, especially during school athletics.

The triple jump wasn’t the only record broken, three others fell, including one by year 10 student Sam Idiens who broke his own record for the under-14 3000m.

Last year Sam ran a time of 10min 1.53sec, and this year

he managed to shave almost 1min off that, clocking in at 9min 59.80sec.

Year 12 student Oliver Beresford recorded the school’s best hammer throw distance of 39.92m, beating the old 37.39m distance, held by former UC Championship and first XV

star Isaiah Punivai.

And in the senior pole vault, year 12 student Edward Hsing jumped 3.65m, breaking Samuel Bennetts’ 3.61m record.