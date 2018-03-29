Tsunami warning siren testing on Sunday

Coastal residents should expect to hear sirens this Sunday morning.

The tsunami warning sirens installed along Christchurch’s coastline from Brooklands to Taylors Mistake are tested twice-yearly to coincide with daylight saving.

The sirens will sound for up to 3min and can usually be heard a few blocks from the coastline.

If you live near the coast, the city council advise it is a good time to check whether you are in a tsunami evacuation zone and to work out a plan with your family.

In the event of “long or strong” earthquake – a rolling-motion earthquake for longer than a minute or a strong earthquake that makes it hard to stand up – then you need to “get gone.”

If you are required to evacuate, the city council’s suggested evacuation route for Redcliffs and Sumner residents is to travel along Main Rd to Ferry Rd or via Evans Pass Rd to Summit Rd.

Ferrymead residents should travel towards Ferry Rd and Heathcote Valley residents up Bridle Path Rd to Tunnel Rd.

Sirens installed along the Christchurch coastline are intended to warn you about a tsunami generated in the Pacific Islands or across the Pacific Ocean, and if there is time, for a tsunami generated further afield from Canterbury such as in the North Island’s east coast.

Sirens are not intended to warn of a tsunami created close to shore. A long or strong earthquake will be your only warning of a tsunami created close to shore.

Safe to return, ‘all clear’ messages will be broadcast by Civil Defence using radio, the city council’s Newsline website and via social media.

•To find more information about the different tsunami evacuation zones or to learn what to do, visit www.ccc.govt.nz/services/civil-defence/