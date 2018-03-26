Trucks used to move rocks at night

Trucks travelling through Lyttelton by night are ferrying rocks excavated from the hills above Sumner Rd.

Up to eight trucks last week began making hourly trips from the Gollans Bay Quarry below Evans Pass to a storage site in Bromley, where they will be kept for use in city council projects.

The work will continue for up to 14 weeks. The trips are being made at night to allow retaining wall construction work to continue during the day.

The city council said trucks will not use engine braking or reversing alarms and will operate at low speeds to minimise noise.

Sumner Rd has been closed to the public since rocks came tumbling down from the surrounding cliffs in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

About 100,000 cu m of rock has been excavated from the slopes as part of rockfall protection work during the first stage of a multi-million dollar project to rebuild and re-open the road.

The work is estimated to cost between $40-$60 million and is jointly funded by the city council and the New Zealand Transport Agency, which is contributing about 80 per cent of the funding.

The rock will be used for projects such as the coastal pathway, flood protection work, and heritage restoration projects, including the stone facings on Lyttelton retaining walls.

Using the rocks for other construction projects made financial sense, said city council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis.

“This is about sustainability. Instead of having to buy new rock and transport it from sources as far away as Oxford or Akaroa, this is local rock that has already been excavated and is being reused for local projects. It makes good sense and it’s extremely cost effective.”

The road was originally due to open in early 2018 but has been pushed back a year.