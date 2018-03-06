Tracking cats to protect wildlife

A Canterbury University student wants to track where house cats venture to in a bid to better protect Travis Wetland Nature Heritage Park – and she needs your feline’s help.

Olivia Silvester, a masters student who lives near the wetland, is doing a six-month study on the adventures of cats living within a one block radius of the important native habitat.

The study would involve attaching GPS trackers to cats residing in the area with harnesses, so where they venture to could be tracked.

The Burwood freshwater wetland has 55 species living there, including 35 natives.

The native short-fined eel, an indigenous skink and about half of Christchurch’s pukeko population live there, as well as a diverse variety of insects, birds and invertebrates.

It has a moat to stop cats and other pests from entering, but some still find their way in.

Miss Silvester said she needed about 30 cats to take part in the GPS research, and wanted owners to get in touch if they were interested in their cat being involved.

The GPS trackers would need to be worn 24/7, she said.

“If the cat is uncomfortable the harness can be taken off and the study stopped for that cat.”

The study would look at where the cats go, how far they travelled and what they brought home with them, she said.

“The wetlands have a large biodiversity of wildlife from insects to skinks and birds,” she said.

“Alongside the harness study, there will be a prey retrieval study looking at what your cat brings home. It will inform us of the main prey items of local cats and we can adjust conservation efforts accordingly.”

About 100 cats were needed for the prey retrieval study.

The owner would be required to note down the items their cats brought home, and store them in provided zip-lock bags.

Miss Silvester said she would visit once a month, or more, to take the items away.

She said the study would also measure how effective the existing natural barriers were.

Miss Silvester said she would be leaving information in letterboxes in the area this month to see whether anyone would be interested in having their cat involved in the study.