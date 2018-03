Six protesters chained themselves to railways tracks in Christchurch.

The group forced rail services to be halted for about three hours.

Though the group said they would remain at the tracks until 6pm, they left shortly after 3pm.

There were number of police cars and a heavy police presence at the protest, on Lincoln Rd.

Police arrived at the scene around noon.

The protest spokeswoman is Josie Butler, who hit the headlines when she threw a dildo at Steven Joyce in 2016.