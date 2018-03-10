Tom Walsh, women’s rugby win at Nexia NZ Canterbury Sports Awards

Triple world champion shot putter Tom Walsh can add two more accolades to his growing list.

On Friday night, he won Nexia NZ Supreme Canterbury Sportsperson and HEB Construction Sportsman of the Year.

The Nexia New Zealand Canterbury Sports Awards were held at Air Force Museum of New Zealand.

After a top 2017 season claiming the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup, the Canterbury women’s rugby team fended off the competition to take out the Canterbury Orthopaedic Services Trust Team of the Year.

Nine-time Paralympic gold medallist and multiple world champion swimmer Sophie Pascoe won ORIX Sportswoman of the Year and Anstice Optometrists Sportsperson or Team with a Disability of the Year.

Golfer Amelia Garvey picked up ASB Young Sportswoman of the Year.

Tom Christie, a former Shirley Boys’ High School first XV captain and New Zealand age group representative, got the nod for AECOM Young Sportsman of the Year.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson picked up UC Health Sports Coach of the Year.

The 2018 Sporting Legends of Canterbury, inducted on the night: Rugby league’s Frank Endacott and Hockey’s Pat Barwick.

Winners list:

Polytan Administrator of the Year

Athletics – John Gamblin

Christchurch City Council Sports Club of the Year

Cricket – Old Boys Collegians Cricket Club

Football – Selwyn United

Blackwells Holden Official of the Year

Basketball – Matthew Bathurst

UC Health Sports Coach of the Year

Rugby – Scott Robertson

Lincoln University Junior Team of the Year

Rowing – St Andrews College Eight

Canterbury Orthopaedic Services Trust Team of the Year

Rugby – Canterbury Women

Anstice Optometrists Sportsperson or Team with a Disability of the Year

Swimming – Sophie Pascoe

Christchurch City Council Sports Event of the Year

Cycling –Urology Associates Car Park Cannon Ball

ASB Young Sportswoman of the Year

Golf – Amelia Garvey

AECOM Young Sportsman of the Year

Rugby – Tom Christie

ORIX Sportswoman of the Year

Swimming – Sophie Pascoe

HEB Construction Sportsman of the Year

Athletics – Tom Walsh

Nexia NZ Supreme Canterbury Sportsperson

Athletics – Tom Walsh

Star Media/Rugby News Lifetime Achievement Award

Cricket –Mike Satterthwaite

Football –Debbie Newman

GymSports –Tina Colijn

Marching –Raewyn Shaw

Rowing –John Wylie

Rugby –Murray Dulieu

Squash –Wayne Seebeck

Tennis –Lindsay North

Water Polo –Lachie Marshall