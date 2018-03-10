Tom Walsh, women’s rugby win at Nexia NZ Canterbury Sports Awards

Triple world champion shot putter Tom Walsh can add two more accolades to his growing list.
On Friday night, he won Nexia NZ Supreme Canterbury Sportsperson and HEB Construction Sportsman of the Year.
The Nexia New Zealand Canterbury Sports Awards were held at Air Force Museum of New Zealand.
After a top 2017 season claiming the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup, the Canterbury women’s rugby team fended off the competition to take out the Canterbury Orthopaedic Services Trust Team of the Year.
Nine-time Paralympic gold medallist and multiple world champion swimmer Sophie Pascoe won ORIX Sportswoman of the Year and Anstice Optometrists Sportsperson or Team with a Disability of the Year.
Golfer Amelia Garvey picked up ASB Young Sportswoman of the Year.
Tom Christie, a former Shirley Boys’ High School first XV captain and New Zealand age group representative, got the nod for AECOM Young Sportsman of the Year.
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson picked up UC Health Sports Coach of the Year.
The 2018 Sporting Legends of Canterbury, inducted on the night: Rugby league’s Frank Endacott and Hockey’s Pat Barwick.
Winners list:
Polytan Administrator of the Year
Athletics – John Gamblin
Christchurch City Council Sports Club of the Year
Cricket – Old Boys Collegians Cricket Club
Football – Selwyn United
Blackwells Holden Official of the Year
Basketball – Matthew Bathurst
UC Health Sports Coach of the Year
Rugby – Scott Robertson
Lincoln University Junior Team of the Year
Rowing – St Andrews College Eight
Canterbury Orthopaedic Services Trust Team of the Year
Rugby – Canterbury Women
Anstice Optometrists Sportsperson or Team with a Disability of the Year
Swimming – Sophie Pascoe
Christchurch City Council Sports Event of the Year
Cycling –Urology Associates Car Park Cannon Ball
ASB Young Sportswoman of the Year
Golf – Amelia Garvey
AECOM Young Sportsman of the Year
Rugby – Tom Christie
ORIX Sportswoman of the Year
Swimming – Sophie Pascoe
HEB Construction Sportsman of the Year
Athletics – Tom Walsh
Nexia NZ Supreme Canterbury Sportsperson
Athletics – Tom Walsh
Star Media/Rugby News Lifetime Achievement Award
Cricket –Mike Satterthwaite
Football –Debbie Newman
GymSports –Tina Colijn
Marching –Raewyn Shaw
Rowing –John Wylie
Rugby –Murray Dulieu
Squash –Wayne Seebeck
Tennis –Lindsay North
Water Polo –Lachie Marshall