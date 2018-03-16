Third place for Sumner surf lifesavers

Sumner were the best of the Christchurch clubs at the South Island Inflatable Rescue Boat Championship which was dominated by two Dunedin clubs at the weekend.

St Kilda narrowly retained their title at Warrington Beach by finishing ahead of Dunedin neighbours St Clair. Sumner rounded out the top three.

The annual event was attended by close to 40 crews from 10 surf lifesaving clubs, predominately from the South Island.

Sumner captured 14 top-three finishes while Taylors Mistake’s young crews had two top-three finishes.

The highlight for Sumner was a one-two finish in the open women’s assembly rescue. The crew of Kate Suter, Melissa Patterson and Tia Rosengrave took honours by pipping the other Sumner crew of Jade Jeffery, Katie Plom and Hannah Bayliss.

Sumner also had a win in the under-22 men’s tube rescue. The crew of Jake Simpson, Gareth Evans, Sophie Berrill edged out two North Beach crews to take the title.

“We were pretty rapt with how we went. The Dunedin clubs were very strong and we did well with a young team,’’ said team manager Alastair Malcolm.

Waves up to 50cm and light winds made for some close and exciting racing from all of the crews.

This year saw an increase in the number of event entries. Surf Life Saving New Zealand sport manager Mike Lord says it was great to see the change in age groups with good numbers across most divisions creating some tight racing.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day on the beach, with awesome weather, surf, sun and great racing. A massive thanks to the officials, water crews and volunteers who made the day a real success,” said Lord.

The BP South Island IRB Championships followed the North Island IRB Championships, held in Taranaki last month.

The crews now have just under a month to prepare for the finale of the New Zealand IRB Championships which is set to take place at Waihi Beach on April 7 and 8 to decide the honour of top IRB racers in the country.

A number of local surf lifesavers will also travel north this week for the sport’s biggest annual event. The New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships begin on Gisborne’s Midway Beach on Thursday.

South Island IRB club points

St Kilda 120pts, 1; St Clair 116pts, 2; Sumner 95pts, 3; North Beach 87pts, 4; Warrington 34pts, 5; Wainui 31pts, 6; Taylors Mistake 18pts, 7; Sunset Beach 17pts, 8; Waimairi 9pts, 9; Nelson 5pts, 10.