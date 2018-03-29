Thee holes-in-one on St Patrick’s Day

The luck of the Irish struck at Bottle Lake Golf Club on St Patrick’s Day with three holes-in-ones in the space of three hours.

Shayne Dwyer, Tony Ermerins, and club manager Clare Pitt were playing in the Blumsky Cup – a Canadian foursome mixed pairs competition.

Two of the hole-in-ones came on the sixth hole par three. Pitt was the first to accomplish the feat at lunchtime when she holed out with a driver from the 128m yellow tee at noon.

Ermerins was the next at 1.30pm, using a nine-iron from the 141m blue tee.

Dwyer was the last to the party on the par three 16th hole. He also used a nine-iron to hole out from 112m.

It was the first ever hole-in-one for both Ermerins and Pitt and the second for Dwyer. Celebrations went long into the night as the three “shouts” kept bar staff busy