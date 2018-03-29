Thee holes-in-one on St Patrick’s Day

By
Gordon Findlater
-
EAGLES: Tony Ermerins, Clare Pitt and Shayne Dwyer all hit hole in ones in the space of three hours.

The luck of the Irish struck at Bottle Lake Golf Club on St Patrick’s Day with three holes-in-ones in the space of three hours.

Shayne Dwyer, Tony Ermerins, and club manager Clare Pitt were playing in the Blumsky Cup – a Canadian foursome mixed pairs competition.

Two of the hole-in-ones came on the sixth hole par three. Pitt was the first to accomplish the feat at lunchtime when she holed out with a driver from the 128m yellow tee at noon.

Ermerins was the next at 1.30pm, using a nine-iron from the 141m blue tee.

Dwyer was the last to the party on the par three 16th hole. He also used a nine-iron to hole out from 112m.

It was the first ever hole-in-one for both Ermerins and Pitt and the second for Dwyer. Celebrations went long into the night as the three “shouts” kept bar staff busy

