Ten-year-old Izzy dancing towards her dream

Izzy Hoult was three when she fell in love with ballet.

Her driveway was across the road from the Little River Hall where dance teacher Ann Judson taught little girls dressed in pink.

“I want to go, I want go,” she would plead with her mum Jane Hoult.

But Ms Hoult insisted on waiting until her daughter was four-years-old; then they went over and “she was hooked.”

Fast-forward six years and Izzy is now a national scholar with the New Zealand School of Dance in Wellington.

The scholar programme provides specialist training for classical ballet students from the age of 10.

Izzy successfully auditioned in early November and found out two weeks later she had been accepted. It was much earlier than expected, which led to a spot of angst for Ms Hoult.

“I was at home and she was at school and I thought ‘uh-oh, this isn’t good news, it’s too soon’. So I opened it and I was reading it and I read back again and then started crying and I couldn’t read it. I was thinking ‘this definitely says Izzy doesn’t it? It’s got the right person, it definitely says Izzy, national scholar?’”

“I was shaking and then I had to wait all day for her to come home from school. She was just so happy she screamed and screamed.” Only nine dancers were accepted in her age group from nearly 30 who applied. Six are from Wellington and three from elsewhere in New Zealand.

Being a national scholar means seven times a year, Izzy flies up to the capital city on a Friday night for a full day of lessons starting at 8.30am the following day. She and her mum then fly back on Saturday night

It means staying overnight, but they have found an apartment close by which is reasonably priced and has a kitchen. Nonetheless, costs add up.

Jane helps run an annual event with the Country Living Group, but says she’s having to “get (her) head around a few more fundraisers.”

“Izzy’s really good at helping out, whether it’s walking dogs or selling pinecones or whatever.”

Ms Judson retired from teaching earlier this year, so between trips to Wellington, there’s training four times a week at the Southern Ballet School.

But all the work is worth it, Izzy said. “We keep a journal about our progress and corrections and we are learning about our bodies, muscles and how to keep ourselves and bodies fit and injury-free. I had the best time and can’t wait until my next visit.”

Her dream is to perform with the national dance company.