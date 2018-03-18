Ten year battle over unsealed school road

If Hororata Primary School wants to upgrade its road frontage they will have to pay for it themselves.

The district council says any upgrade of the Bealey Rd frontage outside the school will be at the cost of the school.

The school is concerned the unsealed road and the “flood zone” created when it rains is posing hazards to motorists, pedestrians and the school.

It has been battling the issue for more than 10 years.

But while the school is expected to cover any costs of construction, the district council will likely look after the management and design of the upgrade.

“If approved, we would manage it as part of that contract,” a district council spokesman said.

A letter of the school’s concerns were presented to the Malvern Community Board at its monthly meeting recently.

It was resolved district council roading staff would further assess the issue.

Staff will compile options and a cost for the board’s consideration to address the issue.

Principal Marty Gameson told Selwyn Times last week the school is continuing to work with the district council to resolve the issue.

“Their decision hasn’t closed the door on this matter . . . they are actually going to assist us to remedy the problem,” he said.

Mr Gameson said it is a “naive world” if people think issues can be solved the first time round.

The school is also being asked by the district council to identify its issues and concerns through the district council’s draft long term plan 2018-2028 submission process.

It may also apply for funding through the annual plan/long term process.

In the letter to the board, Mr Gameson said there was a debate between the district council and school about 10-12 years ago over the issue.

He said the debate was over who was responsible for the unsealed area and the flood zone created by the design of the road which is unsafe to use when it rains.

In 2016, the district council placed and spread shingle across the road to help alleviate the problem.

Mr Gameson said the “poor/rushed” preparation of the area has now resulted in the substrate washing over the footpaths and into the storm water drains as a result of heavy rain in the area.

A district council spokesman said it acknowledged the shingle was a temporary fix and that a hard surface with appropriate drainage is desired by the school.