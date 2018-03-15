Teen sentenced for plotting Christchurch terror attack is making positive progress, court hears

A New Zealand teenager sentenced last month for plotting to launch a terror attack in Christchurch has visited a mosque and is making positive progress in his rehabilitation, a court heard today.

The youth, now 18, who didn’t go through with the plan to ram a car into a group of people and then stab them, was sentenced to intensive supervision at the Christchurch District Court.

He was radicalised online and told police he’d “done it for Allah”.

Court-imposed suppression orders prevent further details from being published, including his name.

Today, he appeared before Judge Stephen O’Driscoll who wanted a monthly progress report on the boy’s judicial monitoring.

The court heard it was a “positive report” and that things were “going very well”.

He has visited a mosque, with the focus primarily on relationship building, the court heard.

A psychologist has also met with him.

Judge O’Driscoll was impressed with the positive report and encouraged the teenager to continue making progress.

The judge will continue to receive monthly updates on his progress.

