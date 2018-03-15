Team bowled by Sodhi’s Snapchat

This is what it looks like when you send a Snapchat inquiring if an international cricketer will play for your social club team. And then he replies “yes.’’

The Burnside West Ghetto Hustlers, didn’t have to do much hustling to get Black Cap Ish Sodhi to play for their basketball singlet-wearing cricket team last Sunday.

Apparently it was as easy as sending a message to his partner asking if he was keen.

And even though Sodhi was part of the Black Caps team which lost to England at Hagley Park on Saturday, he was eager to take the field for the mighty Ghetto Hustlers in their T20 Metro Cavaliers section two match against Parklands at Burnside Park.

Ghetto Hustlers captain Brad Reid said he inquired about the leg spinner’s availability through Sodhi’s partner who Reid studied with at Canterbury University.

However, there were two hurdles left. They had to clear it with Canterbury Cricket, because he wasn’t a registered player for their team.

“They thought we were taking the mickey to start with,” said Reid.

Then they heard their opposition – Parklands – could be defaulting the game due to not being able to get enough players.

But once they learned they would be playing against Sodhi a few calls were made and all of a sudden those who were previously absent were ready to play.

The Ghetto Hustlers even got a pitch upgrade.

In their 10 years of existence this was the first and probably the last time the Ghetto Hustlers would play on the premier wicket.

The crowd of around 100 club locals was also the largest turnout in their history.

Their star man lived up to his reputation by taking an early wicket.

“He celebrated his first wicket like he’d just taken his first wicket at international level, it was quite funny,” said Reid.

Sodhi finished with figures of 3/8. However, it could have been better.

“He actually got another wicket off a full toss but he was so embarrassed he let the guy come back to the crease.”

Chasing just 83 for victory the Ghetto Hustlers sealed a five-wicket win without Sodhi needing to pad up. In true Ghetto Hustler fashion he even stuck around to celebrate victory with a cool beverage.

“New Zealand should be really proud of a guy like Ish. He even stuck around to bowl a few balls to a guy from the other team that didn’t get to face him earlier.”