Sumner’s passionate bike man

When I visit The Bikery on a sunny Friday afternoon, a couple of tandem bikes are leaning against the fence: One dragonfly green and one blue with old-school 10-speed handlebars.

A muddy mountain bike in need of some TLC sits nearby.

The roller doors are up on the garage and a black leather couch sits in one corner.

Tools are arranged in an orderly fashion along the back wall and a nonchalant cat jumps onto a long bench and weaves among them.

The man behind The Bikery is Mark Wallace. He’s bouncy and enthusiastic and it’s hard to believe he’s 54.

A lecturer in behaviour change and motivational interviewing at Canterbury University, he’s built a career around the psychology of helping people establish a healthy lifestyle.

Cycling is one of his passions, and when the space out the back of the Sumner Community Residents’ Association came up in the middle of last year, he and a couple of friends had the idea of a setting up a community bike shop.

It has now been operating since June and after a slow start is getting quite busy at weekends.

Mr Wallace and the other volunteers can help get your bike back on the road – or teach you how to do it yourself.

It’s a place for people to hang out and learn about bikes and how to fix them – and skateboards are on the menu, too.

“It’s not a man shed,” he insists. “We wanted children and older people involved. It’s a way of getting more connection within the community.”

People have donated bikes they no longer use like the tandems, and The Bikery hopes to soon secure funding for extra equipment such as a permanent pump for bikes, prams and mobility scooters.

Sumner Community Residents’ Association manager Liza Sparrow said the state of the roads since the February 22, 2011, earthquake meant many parents were reluctant to let their children bike to school.

However, once the coastal pathway is complete, she hoped there would be an increase in cyclists.

•Go along and talk cycling with like-minded enthusiasts at The Bikery in the garage behind the Sumner Hub, 57 Nayland St. All ages and abilities welcome. It is open Monday and Friday, 4pm-6.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-1pm. Cost is a donation for parts.

•For more information, get in touch with Mark Wallace at mark.wallacebell@gmail.com or 027 518 4789