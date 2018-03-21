Striking port workers target LPC directors’ neighbours

Striking port workers have put pressure on Lyttelton Port Company’s board of directors by targeting the neighbourhoods they live in.

Leaflets were dropped in letter boxes yesterday which read: “We thought you would like to know that one of your neighbours [director’s name and address] is embroiled in an industrial dispute with the Railway and Maritime Transport Union. We want you to know the facts about why the RMTU workers are on strike.”

Those targeted were port company chairman Trevor Burt and board members Don Elder, Bill Dwyer, Brian Wood and Malcolm Johns, who live in Tai Tapu, Fendalton, Avonhead, Harewood and the central city.

Said RMTU organiser John Kerr: “It’s about getting these directors to know what they’re responsible for.”

He said the leaflet drop was to draw the directors’ attention to how “poorly managed” LPC is.

But the neighbourhood of LPC chief executive Peter Davie was not targeted.

“He’s overseas . . . he earns $18,000 a week and he’s not in the country when his workers go on strike,” said Mr Kerr.

“The directors need to ask themselves what value for money they’re getting for the $18,000 they pay Peter Davie.”

Before the leaflet drop about half of the 200 striking port workers met in a packed St Mary’s Anglican Church in Heathcote Valley to formalise their action.

The RMTU workers are striking over LPC’s three per cent pay increase offer.

The strike began at midnight on Tuesday and will run until Sunday.

The Star was not allowed into yesterday’s meeting. But Mr Kerr could be heard saying: “We’re not going to cock this up, we’re going to win.”

Mr Kerr told The Star before the meeting the strike was the union’s last resort to have its voices heard for working conditions to be improved.

“We don’t go on strike at the drop of a hat. We’ve been pushed into it, this is the first time in 14 years,” he said.

He said many union members were suffering, but most were prepared for “the long haul”

if negotiations were not successful.

“We’re ready to meet . . . it wouldn’t take much. But now

I’m worried they’ve alienated these guys so much, the relationship is so damaged that it could have an impact on productivity for months.”

Mr Kerr said other events were planned including rallies and a concert in Lyttelton featuring The Eastern.

LPC operations manager Paul Monk said RMTU is asking for an “unfair” advantage over the other major port union, Maritime Union of New Zealand. Members of MUNZ accepted a four per cent pay increase but also changes in roster.

Mr Monk said LPC has made a “generous” offer to the “well-paid” RMTU workforce.

“We want to stop the enormous disruption the RMTU strikes will have on shipping lines, importers and exporters.”

He said the offer of a three per cent pay raise and no changes to the roster is only one per cent less than their MUNZ colleagues received.

The port company had scheduled 10 ships to come this week, but most were re-routed due to the strike.

•Nurses from the New Zealand Nurses Organisation joined the striking port workers at the meeting in Heathcote Valley.

NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne said they were there to show solidarity for other union workers.

“There’s no strike action for us on the cards at this stage,” she said.

However, nurses are in negotiations with district health boards around pay increases and working conditions. Voting on whether to accept a revised collective agreement between nurses and DHBs closes tomorrow.