Springfield church upgraded

The first step has been made to upgrade one of Springfield’s oldest buildings.

The St Peter’s Community Church has been given a face-lift, with its roof re-painted recently.

It comes after the committee has been calling for the Springfield community to support its bid to re-paint the roof and undertake repairs to the woodwork on the exterior.

Work was able to get under way after 73 Hire offered the use of their cherry picker at no cost for the entire week for the repaint.

The committee’s chairman Graeme Dawson said it was pretty special and the money saved was possibly the difference between the project going ahead and not going ahead.

“The timing was excellent . . . we had to get it done before the winter,” Mr Dawson said.

In a bid to get other repair work under way, the church’s congregation is now planning to continue to run various fundraising ventures to preserve the building.

The church was originally built in 1885.