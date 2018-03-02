Spreydon’s new $5m fire station opened

The first permanently staffed fire station to be built since the February 22, 2011, earthquake has been opened in Spreydon.

Minister of Internal Affairs Tracey Martin opened the $5 million Spreydon Fire Station on Saturday.

It is the first permanently staffed station to be completed as part of the $50 million Greater Christchurch Rebuild programme.

The programme will see Christchurch’s network of 12 fire stations renewed, repaired, or rebuilt following the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The Simeon St station follows several volunteer stations that have already been completed including Rangiora, Lyttelton, and Southbridge.

It has two appliance bays and accommodation for six firefighters.

Other features include a gymnasium, decontamination wash and storage facilities, a vehicle fume management system, and a meeting room designed for community interaction.

Built on top of a 2m deep geotechnical designed gravel raft, the timber and steel station has been designed to meet current seismic code requirements.

A public open day was also held at the station on Saturday, the same day it was opened.