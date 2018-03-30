Small town sport shoes exchange helps families

Families struggling to keep up with the high cost of playing team sport can now get a helping hand.

A Selwyn Shoe Exchange has opened in Leeston in a bid to help more children, teenagers and adults get involved in sport with good footwear.

It was opened by Leeston Physio after the business had been asking for donations of old clean sport shoes/boots since the middle of last year. In return for the footwear, the recipient is asked to donate a non-perishable food item to the Ellesmere Food Bank.

Principal physiotherapist Emma Wilson said the idea came after hearing about Ellesmere families who couldn’t afford to play rugby because of the cost of rugby boots and subs.

“It made me go ‘we are in a position here’ . . . we often get a lot of kids coming through here, and the shoes aren’t appropriate for what they are trying to do or adults are getting into sport and don’t have the appropriate footwear,” she said.

But Mrs Wilson says it is not only for disadvantaged families, it is a sensible way of supporting families to take away stress.

Mrs Wilson said many children grow out of their sports footwear before the shoes have had much wear.

Footwear has already been presented to several families and residents who are trying to lose weight by getting into walking.

Mrs Wilson said the exchange has received “huge support” and the donations have been amazing.

Receptionist Sharyn Sheat said the business has got “shelves full” of shoes, and it was time to start distributing them out, especially with the rugby and soccer seasons starting.

•Donations can be dropped off at 5 Gallipoli St, Leeston. For information, phone 324 4150