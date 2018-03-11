‘Significant’ amount spent by CDHB on chlorine filters

A “significant” amount is being spent installing chlorine removing filters in dialysis machines so patients are safe to use them once the city’s water supply is treated.

The Canterbury District Health Board has to fit new filters on about 50 machines before the city council begins temporarily chlorinating the water supply at the end of the month.

Nephrology clinical director David McGregor said during dialysis, very large volumes of water were used and even small amounts of chlorine could enter the patients’ bloodstream.

“It can cause haemolysis (damage to red blood cells) which makes patients feel unwell.”

He said the chlorine needed to be removed by passing the water through a carbon filter. The CDHB had ordered them from overseas to install on its machines, he said.

“While the cost of the new filters was significant, the approval for their purchase was processed urgently to ensure our patients’ safety,” Dr McGregor said.

“Due to commercial sensitivities we cannot publicly reveal the cost of the filters.”

In January city councillors voted to temporarily chlorinate the water supply after assessments found below ground wellheads were not sufficiently sealed to prevent surface groundwater contamination.

The city council is upgrading the wellheads, but it the mean time it needs to chlorinate the water to prevent the risk of contamination.

Dialysis machines are used to by people who have kidney failure. They filter the patient’s blood to remove excess water and waste.

Dr McGregor said following the February 22, 2011 earthquake, small filters were put on all dialysis machines to protect against single episodes of chlorination.

“These filters can keep the water safe in the short-term but now that chlorination is intended to be continuous for a long time these filters need to be upgraded to bigger ones that last longer.”

Dr McGregor said 50 new filters had been ordered and purchased from overseas and were being fitted and tested.

The CDHB was hopeful that would be done by the time the city council hoped to start chlorinating, he said.

“We are communicating directly with the Christchurch City Council to ensure that we have affected machines protected before each well is chlorinated.”

About half of the CDHB’s haemodialysis machines that needed new filters were at patients’ homes, while the rest were at Christchurch Hospital’s dialysis unit, nephrology ward and intensive care unit.