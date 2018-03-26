Shirley has top Maadi Cup regatta

Shirley Boys’ High School has had one of its most successful Maadi Cup rowing regattas ever.

The under-15 eight won silver and the under-16 quad won bronze in the national finals on Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel, at the weekend.

SBHS head of rowing Rob Wilson-Pyne said in spite of not winning gold, the regatta was “highly successful.”

“Medal-wise, we have won similar numbers, we have won two medals before. But we feel this is one of our most successful Maadi’s because we are looking at building a strong talent pool for future years.”

“For our under-15 and under-16 rowers to be performing at such a high level bodes very well for the future,” said Wilson-Pyne.

The under-15 eight fell short in their final to Hamilton Boys’ High School.

