Sefton and Cheviot to play final

Defending champions Sefton and competition young guns Cheviot will compete for country cricket’s one-day crown after dominant semi-final displays on Saturday.

Top-qualifiers the Sefton Seals romped to a seven-wicket win over Leeston-Southbridge in the country premier one-day competition semi-final, while the Cheviot Magpies soared to a 130-run victory over Weedons.

At Sefton Domain, the home side dominated from the moment the challengers chose to bat.

Sharp catches by Brent Fleming and Lance Taylor saw Leeston-Southbridge immediately on the back foot at 2/2.

The combined side battled hard but the relentless Sefton attack, led by Canterbury representative seamer, Fraser Sheat, saw them bundled out for 99 runs in just 42.1 overs.

Sefton opener Matt Laffey attacked the chase, making 69 off 88 balls, in spite of losing two early partners to an impressive Dougal Munro.

Harley James continued his good batting form with another undefeated effort to guide Sefton home and book a place in the final.

In the other championship semi-final at Weedons Domain, Cheviot batsmen Will Hamilton and Jack Harris bludgeoned the home side’s attack to post a commanding 244 first innings total.

Hamilton batted serenely for his 90 off 93 balls, while Harris smashed six sixes and six fours in his whirlwind 78 off 46 balls.

The Weedons run chase never got going after paceman Harrison Cox knocked off the top three batsmen.

Simon Wilson watched wickets fall around him and was stranded on 51 not out as Weedons were all out for 114 runs in the 29th over.

In the plate semi-finals, Lincoln beat Darfield-South Malvern by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter at Darfield Domain, while Oxford-Rangiora beat Southbrook by 63 runs.

Scoreboard:

•Leeston/Southbridge 99 (D Munro 27, C Beatson 22; F Sheat 4/9, A Laffey 3/33)

lost to Sefton 101/3 (M Laffey 69, H James 23no; D Munro 2/23).

•Cheviot 244 (W Hamilton 90, J Harris 78, H Fitzpatrick 30; D Nightingale 3/57, J Green 2/29, J Richards 2/39) beat Weedons 114 (S Wilson 51no, D Nightingale 20; H Cox 3/22, H Fitzpatrick 2/12, S Burnett 2/19, P Rayner 2/26).

•Darfield-South Malvern 124 (S Edwards 46; H Paterson 4/25, L Robinson 2/18, J Benton 2/24) lost to Lincoln 125/7 (J Benton 42no, N Lerm 20; C Warner 2/21, N Jenkins 2/35, T Kars 2/39).

•Oxford-Rangiora 245 (D Fulton 107, D Smith 45, J D’Arcy 29; J Boyle 3/44, D Boyle 2/39) beat Southbrook 182 (J Boyle 58, S Lewis 40; N Cook 4/36, M Murphy 3/38).