Search for missing woman Emma Beattie will be used as training exercise

The search for missing Fernside woman Emma Beattie will be used as a major training event for authorities this weekend.

Ms Beattie was last seen on December 1 at about 11pm at her home in Fernside.

About 100 people from Canterbury Land Search and Rescue, Police Search and Rescue and the Amateur Radio Emergency Communications group will participate in the training exercise.

It will be based at Loburn School, with field teams deployed in the Ashley River area, near Rangiora.

Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves, the officer in charge of the search for Ms Beattie, said her family “want more than anything to bring Emma home”.