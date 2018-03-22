Safety concerns for park to be addressed in carpark project

Safety concerns around New Brighton’s Thomson Park will soon be addressed as part of a car park improvement project.

The concerns were raised following an assault at the skate park on a South New Brighton woman last month.

Erica Godfrey was left badly bruised after confronting a youth who threatened her autistic son. The offender was referred to Youth Aid.

City council will present a draft plan of the car park project to the Coastal-Burwood Community Board on April 3.

The community board has set aside about $100,000 to upgrade the car park, which will include improving the surface and sealing it to minimise dust.

Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairwoman Kim Money said city council staff have been working on the park’s landscaping and car park plan with community groups that use the area and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design principles staff.

“We thought while we are doing this we might as well do it all together, or at least have a plan for it,” she said.

“I’m really keen to get this done as soon as possible . . . I’m looking forward to seeing the plan,” said Ms Money.

Mrs Godfrey made a deputation to the community board last month asking that safety at the park be improved, including installing security cameras.

City council manager regional parks Kay Holder said staff will aim to address the safety concerns through the plan using the CPED principles.

However, she said it was too early to confirm whether cameras would be included in the plan.

The plan may involve removing plants, trees and shrubbery from the park boundaries so there is a better view into the park from the road.

Mrs Godfrey said although removing trees and shrubs would be a small step, there needs to be lights and cameras installed to make it safe.

She is concerned the city council may be “brushing off” the matter by only removing shrubbery.

“I’m really worried that that is what they might be doing, that it’s a token gesture,” Mrs Godfrey said.

“If they can do it (install cameras and lights) at the Margaret Mahy park and the New Brighton whale park, why can’t they do it at Thomson Park?”