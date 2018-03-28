No rubbish collection on Good Friday

Check out how the public holidays over Easter will affect your rubbish collection dates and find the opening hours for pools, libraries, fitness centres and other Council facilities.

Rubbish and recycling.

There will be no kerbside collection on Good Friday. If your wheelie bins are normally emptied on a Friday, they will be emptied on Saturday instead.

Kerbside collections will operate as normal on Easter Monday.

Eco-drops and transfer stations

All eco-drops and transfer stations will be closed on Good Friday.

Libraries

All libraries will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

They will be open their normal hours on Saturday and Sunday, with the exception of the Linwood Library at Eastgate, which will not open on Sunday as the mall will be closed.

Fitness Centres

The Pioneer Fitness Centre will be open over the Easter weekend daily from 7am to 7pm.

The Jellie Park and Graham Condon Fitness Centres will be open daily from 7am to 8pm.

QEII Fitness@Parklands will be open from 8am to 2pm.

Pools

The indoor pools at Jellie Park andt Graham Condon will be open daily from 7am to 8pm over the Easter break.

The indoor pool at Pioneer is closed for repairs. It is scheduled to re-open on 9 May.

Art Gallery

The Christchurch Art Gallery will be open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Civic Offices

The Civic Offices in Hereford St will be closed over Easter weekend. They will re-open at 8am on Tuesday.