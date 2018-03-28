RSA memorial gates dedicated in special ceremony

It is now a little over seven years since the Sumner/Redcliffs RSA building was destroyed in the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

On Saturday morning, members and friends of the club attended a ceremony to dedicate the recently constructed memorial gates and flagpole at the site of their former clubhouse on Wakefield Ave.

Reverend Thomas Brauer conducted the ceremony, assisted by Father Dan Doyle.

Sumner/Redcliffs RSA president Bill Joines spoke and Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association president B J Clark, Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner and district president Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association Stan Hansen were present.

The gates and flagpole were raised in memory of fallen servicemen. A seat commemorates two former members, Lucy and Stuart Routledge, victims of the earthquake and Ian Caldwell who died on the RSA site the day of the earthquake.

The Sumner/Redcliffs RSA has occupied a number of venues since the earthquakes but has continued to organise Anzac Day parades and other commemorative events. It also supports fellow members and their families in times of need.