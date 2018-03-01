Rockers ready for massive Selwyn Sounds event

It is just days out from Selwyn’s largest music festival – and tickets are likely to sell out.

A capacity 10,000 crowd is expected for Selwyn Sounds at Lincoln Domain on Saturday.

Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes will headline the show. The Feelers, Mental as Anything, Stellar, The Mockers, The Narcs, The Lady Killers and The Warratahs will also play.

Promotor David Parlane said if people think they can walk up on the day to buy a ticket they may be unlucky.

The day-long festival will include more than 30 international food stalls.

Mr Parlane said while last year ran virtually seamless, some changes have been made – including doubling the amount of Portaloos to decrease waiting lines.

Artists will begin arriving in from Thursday.

Barnes will fly in on Saturday morning after playing a gig in

Adelaide the night before.